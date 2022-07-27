Public representatives being treated 'like criminals': Rahul Gandhi on Congress woman MP's detention

Tagging Jyothimani's video, Rahul Gandhi said public representatives, who put the sufferings of the citizens of the country on the table of Parliament, are being treated "like criminals".



"Actually this is 'unparliamentary'," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared Jyothimani's video on Twitter and said, "Mr. Prime Minister, these MPs have been elected by the people. Questions on the issues of inflation, unemployment are the questions of the public."



"Tearing the clothes of women MPs for asking questions, dragging them is extreme cruelty. In a democracy, you have to listen to questions on issues. Why are you so scared of questions?" she said.