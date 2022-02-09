Puducherry legislators want govt to take stern action in Hijab row

The MLA's petitioned the Chief Minister that the issue must not be allowed to escalate in the Union Territory just like it is taking place in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.



M. Nagathiyagarajan, legislator from Neravy - TR Pattinam while speaking to IANS said, "People of the territory are concerned that this issue might escalate and this must not happen in the territory as there are no issues here. Government must take strong action against those involved in the matter."