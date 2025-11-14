Pulwama: Home of Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Nabi razed after DNA confirms identity
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district have demolished the house of Dr. Umar Nabi, the man identified as the driver of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 that detonated near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday night, killing 13 people and injuring several others.
The operation was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.
Authorities said the demolition followed the confirmation of Umar’s identity through DNA profiling, after samples from the blast site matched those of his mother.
Investigators believe the car was packed with high-intensity explosives, turning the busy area near the Red Fort Metro Station into a scene of devastation.
Umar, a young doctor from Pulwama, was regarded as academically gifted and well-liked in his community. However, officials say he underwent a drastic ideological shift over the past two years.
According to investigators, he became active in several radical online groups, where he is believed to have been exposed to extremist messaging and recruitment networks.
Security agencies are now probing how Umar acquired the explosives, who else may have aided him, and whether the attack was part of a larger network. The demolition of his house, officials said, was aimed at eliminating structures allegedly used to facilitate his radicalisation and planning.
The investigation into the blast continues, with multiple agencies coordinating to trace the broader links behind one of the most shocking attacks in the capital in recent years.
With PTI inputs
