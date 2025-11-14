Pulwama: Home of Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Nabi razed after DNA confirms identity

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district have demolished the house of Dr. Umar Nabi, the man identified as the driver of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 that detonated near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday night, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

The operation was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

Authorities said the demolition followed the confirmation of Umar’s identity through DNA profiling, after samples from the blast site matched those of his mother.

Investigators believe the car was packed with high-intensity explosives, turning the busy area near the Red Fort Metro Station into a scene of devastation.