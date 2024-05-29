Pune car crash: It was Sassoon doctor's idea to swap juvenile's blood samples, police say

The father of the minor involved in the Porsche crash case and Dr. Ajay Taware of the Sassoon government hospital were constantly in touch after the accident in Kalyani Nagar, and it was the government doctor who first thought that the blood samples could be swapped, police claimed on 28 May.

Both the teenager's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and Dr. Taware have been arrested in related cases following the accident of 19 May where two IT professionals were killed when the car allegedly driven by the drunk 17-year-old crashed into their motorbike.

A senior police official said that following the accident, Dr. Taware and Vishal Agarwal exchanged more than a dozen calls.

Police have arrested Dr. Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr. Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble for allegedly throwing away the minor's blood samples, taken after the accident, and replacing them with the samples of another person's blood which had no traces of alcohol.

"Our focus is on two things: identifying whose blood samples were used to replace the juvenile's samples and determining the financial gain received or promised to Dr. Taware. It has come to light that Dr. Halnor, the CMO at the casualty section, and the third accused, Ghatkamble, received a total of Rs 3 lakh from Dr. Taware to change the blood samples," stated another senior police officer.