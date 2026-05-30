Pune hooch tragedy: 22 police, excise personnel face suspension

Twenty-two personnel from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police forces, along with officials from the Maharashtra excise department, have been suspended over alleged failure to prevent the illegal sale and distribution of suspected spurious liquor that has left 14 people dead, officials said on Saturday, 30 May.

The action comes as authorities intensify their response to the tragedy, which unfolded across parts of Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad over two days and has now been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe.

Police said eight people, including an alleged key bootlegger believed to be central to the illegal supply network, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to an order issued by the Pune police commissionerate, three officers attached to Hadapsar police station have been suspended for alleged negligence in tackling the unlawful liquor trade in the area.

Those suspended include senior police inspector Sanjay Mogale, assistant police inspector Hasina Sikalgar and police sub-inspector Hasan Mulani. Officials said the officers were found wanting in efforts to check the suspected manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit liquor in Hadapsar.

Separate disciplinary action has also been taken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. A senior official said six personnel from Dapodi police station — including a senior inspector, a sub-inspector and four constables — have been suspended over lapses linked to the incident.

The Maharashtra state excise department has likewise initiated action against its own staff. Superintendent Atul Kanade said 13 department personnel, comprising three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four other employees, have been suspended.