Toxic liquor tragedy in Pune: 13 dead, probe widens into methanol-linked racket

At least 13 people have died and several others are critically ill after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regions, triggering a major police crackdown and a multi-agency investigation into an illegal alcohol network.

Police said the incident came to light after multiple victims began showing severe symptoms, including vomiting and stomach pain, shortly after consuming the suspected liquor. The death toll, initially reported at seven, later rose to 13 as more victims succumbed during treatment.

An FIR has been registered at Dapodi Police Station (Crime No. 114/2026) under sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing harm using poisonous substances, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Chaube confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“Five accused are currently in police custody, while three others are in the custody of the State Excise Department,” he said.