Toxic liquor tragedy in Pune: 13 dead, probe widens into methanol-linked racket
Police say the incident came to light after victims developed vomiting and stomach pain shortly after consuming suspected liquor
At least 13 people have died and several others are critically ill after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regions, triggering a major police crackdown and a multi-agency investigation into an illegal alcohol network.
Police said the incident came to light after multiple victims began showing severe symptoms, including vomiting and stomach pain, shortly after consuming the suspected liquor. The death toll, initially reported at seven, later rose to 13 as more victims succumbed during treatment.
An FIR has been registered at Dapodi Police Station (Crime No. 114/2026) under sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing harm using poisonous substances, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Chaube confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the case.
“Five accused are currently in police custody, while three others are in the custody of the State Excise Department,” he said.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken cognisance of the incident and directed police commissioners in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to take strict action against those responsible. He also ordered a detailed investigation to ensure that all culprits are brought to justice.
The probe has now been transferred to the Crime Branch as authorities seek to uncover the wider network behind the illegal supply of liquor.
Preliminary findings suggest that methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical, may have been mixed into the alcohol, leading to the fatalities, according to State Excise Department Superintendent of Police Atul Kanade.
The alleged main supplier has been identified as Yogesh Wankhede, who is accused of distributing the contaminated liquor across Hadapsar in Pune and parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police have also registered a separate case against him and are tracking others linked to the supply chain.
Victims’ families described the sudden onset of symptoms and the speed at which the situation turned fatal.
“Five people from this locality were affected. All of them lived here. Three of them were from our family — Arun, Rahul and Yashwant. Soon after consuming the liquor, they started vomiting within about 10 minutes and complained of severe stomach pain,” a relative from Pune’s Pandhare Mala area told reporters.
Another family member of deceased Arun Vaman Dadar recalled his condition before his death.
“He consumed alcohol regularly. After drinking, he would often skip meals and fall asleep. Yesterday, he returned after work and consumed liquor again. He had experienced dizziness earlier too, but we never imagined it would become so serious,” she said.
Authorities are continuing raids and searches as they attempt to dismantle what they suspect is a wider illicit liquor network responsible for the tragedy.
With IANS inputs
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