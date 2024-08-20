Pune Porsche case: Father of minor with teen driver also swapped samples?

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged swapping of the blood samples of the minors who were with the juvenile accused in the Porsche car crash case in Pune, a top official said on Tuesday, 20 August.

One of them is the father of one of the two minors who were with the 17-year-old driver when the speeding Porsche rammed into two IT professionals on a motorbike on 19 May in Kalyani Nagar.

With the duo's arrest late Monday night, 19 August, the number of persons held in the Porsche car crash case has gone up to nine.

"The blood samples of two minors who were with the juvenile accused in the car (at the time of the crash) were swapped with those of these two (arrested) persons, who included the father of one of the minors," police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

The arrested men were on Tuesday produced before a local court, which sent them to police custody till 26 August.

The high-end car driven by the minor allegedly under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in the wee hours of 19 May, killing both.

The youth's father is a prominent builder.