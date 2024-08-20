Porsche crash: Pune Police arrest 2 more; total arrests rise to 9

The Pune police have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples in the Porsche car crash case, a top official said on Tuesday, 20 August.

With the arrest of the duo late Monday night, 19 August, the number of persons held in the Porsche car crash case has gone up to nine, the police said.

"The blood samples of two minors who were with the juvenile accused in the car, were swapped with those of these two persons, who include a father of a minor," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said this morning.

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of 19 May, killing them.

The boy's father is a prominent builder.