Pune Porsche crash: Court grants bail to teen's father, grandfather in kidnapping case

A Pune court on Tuesday, 2 July granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car crash, in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May.

A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) granted bail to the 17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder, and his grandfather, who were arrested in May-end.

According to police, the teen's father and the grandfather allegedly kidnapped their family driver after he left a police station on 19 May at 11 pm, hours after the crash, wrongfully confined him at their bungalow and tried to force him to admit that he, and not the juvenile, was behind the wheels when the accident took place.

A Porsche car driven by the 17-year-old boy allegedly in a drunken state fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of 19 May.