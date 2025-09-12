Punjab AAP MLA sentenced to four years in 2013 molestation case

The conviction and sentencing of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Manjinder Singh Lalpura has triggered a political storm in Punjab. On Friday, a Tarn Taran court sentenced the Khadoor Sahib MLA to four years in prison, days after holding him guilty in a 2013 case of molestation and assault of a Scheduled Caste woman. His immediate incarceration has handed the Opposition fresh ammunition against the AAP government, and raised questions over whether Lalpura can continue as an MLA.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa declared that Lalpura had forfeited the moral right to sit in the Punjab Assembly, while Shiromani Akali Dal vice-president Ravinder Singh Brahmpura accused the ruling party of “harbouring criminals” and demanded his expulsion.

“The judgment exposes AAP’s true criminal character,” Brahmpura said. Even within AAP, there has been little attempt to defend the MLA. Party spokesperson Neel Garg remarked that “the law has taken its own course. The incident took place before he became an MLA. Our stand is clear — we will not defend any person involved in wrongdoing.”

The legal consequences could be equally stark. Under the Representation of People Act, any legislator sentenced to two years or more faces disqualification.