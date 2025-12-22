Punjab: Duped of Rs 8 crore, ex-IPS officer Amar Chahal shoots self

A former senior police officer in Punjab is fighting for his life after allegedly shooting himself on Monday, leaving behind a purported note in which he claimed he had been financially ruined by an elaborate cyber fraud posing as a high-end investment operation.

Amar Singh Chahal, a retired IPS officer, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said. Police said they recovered a handwritten note from the scene, which is now central to both the investigation into the firing incident and the alleged financial scam.

In the note, addressed to Punjab director-general of police Gaurav Yadav, Chahal alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 8.10 crore by cyber fraudsters who masqueraded as professional wealth managers operating under the banner 'F-777 DBS Wealth Equity Research Group'. The group, he claimed, falsely projected itself as being associated with DBS Bank and even invoked the name of its chief executive to bolster credibility.

According to the contents of the note, the fraudsters operated primarily through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, targeting investors with promises of unusually high and “assured” returns. Members were encouraged to invest in stock trading, IPO allotments, over-the-counter deals and so-called 'quantitative funds', a tactic increasingly seen in sophisticated online investment scams.

Chahal wrote that the operators created fake digital dashboards showing inflated profits, gradually winning his trust and prompting him to invest increasingly large sums. Once substantial amounts had been deposited, he was allegedly pressured to reinvest his 'profits' and later told he needed to pay additional charges — described as service fees, taxes and processing costs — to withdraw his money.