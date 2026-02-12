Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh, son get ED summons in FEMA violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in connection with a 2016 case involving alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The father-son duo has been accused of being beneficiaries of certain foreign assets, including a Swiss bank account. Capt Amarinder Singh has been asked to appear before the ED at its Jalandhar office on Thursday. Raninder Singh is also scheduled to appear the same day.

However, sources indicated that Capt. Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend the proceedings as he recently underwent knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mohali.

Responding to the summons, Raninder Singh said in a post on X: “As law-abiding citizens, we will cooperate fully with every investigation agency. We have absolute faith in the rule of law and are confident that truth and justice will prevail.”

The case traces its origins to 2016, when Amarinder Singh was a Congress leader. In October 2020, the ED had also summoned Raninder Singh to its Jalandhar office to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust in the British Virgin Islands, a known tax haven.