Punjab: Farmers block roads, rail tracks to protest 'tardy' paddy purchase

On Sunday, Punjab farmers blocked roads and squatted on rail tracks at many places in the state as part of their protest against the alleged tardy procurement of paddy in the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has given a call for a statewide road blockade from 12 to 3 pm, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has also given a call for 'rail roko' for three hours. Police diverted road traffic through alternative routes.

In Ludhiana, farmers disrupted road traffic at many places, including Samrala, Kohara, Khanna, Raikot, Doraha, Payal and Jagraon.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said despite assurances by the state government regarding the smooth procurement of paddy, farmers are facing problems in grain markets.

In Amritsar, protesting farmers squatted on Wallha railway crossing to protest against the slow purchase of the paddy crop.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Parminder Singh Ugrah said farmers have blocked the Amritsar-Pathankot rail track.

Farmers have also held road blockades at places, including Attari, Kukrawal village near Ajnala town.

In Sangrur, farmers squatted on the rail track at the Sunam railway station. In Moga, farmers blocked Ferozepur-Ludhiana national highway near Duneke.