Punjab farmers end protest after CM Mann's assurance on agriculture policy

Farmers protesting against the alleged delay in the implementation of Punjab's new agriculture policy ended their strike on Friday, 6 September, a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured them that a draft of the policy would be shared with them by 30 September.

Mann also assured them that their suggestions would be incorporated before the policy's implementation.

Mann on Thursday held an over two-hour meeting with leaders of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, which led the protesting farmers, to discuss their demands.

Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union began a five-day protest on Sunday to press for their demands, including the agriculture policy's implementation.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said they had urged the state government to make the agriculture policy public.

"They (the government) said it was being finalised… They said by 30 September, they would finalise it and hand over a copy," he said.