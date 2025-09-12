Punjab floods: Toll climbs to 55 with 2 more deaths

As the floodwaters of Punjab slowly begin to recede, the state grapples with the rising human cost, with the death toll reaching 55, even as relief teams race against time to stave off disease and aid the stranded.

Punjab revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said 111 relief camps are housing 4,585 people, while 23,337 residents have been evacuated from affected areas. The floods have impacted 2,214 villages and 3,88,508 people, with crops on 1,92,380 hectares damaged across 18 districts.

Eight NDRF teams, two SDRF teams, 14 army columns, and two Engineer Task Forces are deployed in the affected regions. Fogging machines and regular medical camps are helping prevent the spread of malaria and other diseases, while veterinary teams are treating and vaccinating livestock.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains reviewed flood damage in Rupnagar and reported that a special loss assessment (‘girdawari’) has been completed in 50 per cent of affected areas. All rural roads have been cleared to ensure connectivity, and relief operations are ongoing at full pace.