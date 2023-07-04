Punjab govt to crackdown on illegal travel agents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal travel agents who dupe the people and carry on human trafficking.

The Chief Minister’s comments came in the backdrop of cases of around 700 Indian students facing deportation after the federal government found the letters of admissions that formed the basis of their entry into Canada were forged.

He said apart from taking exemplary action against such travel agents the government would also start a major awareness drive to make the people aware about these dubious travel agents.

The Chief Minister said necessary amendments will also be made in the immigration Act to ensure severest of severe action against such travel agents.