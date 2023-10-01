Punjab move to curb stubble burning lets 'environment protectors' skip queues

Stop stubble burning and get special treatment in government offices. The Gurdaspur district administration in Punjab has come up with this novel idea to curb crop residue burning, one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution in the national capital region in October and November.

Farmers who abstain from stubble burning will be recognised as environment protectors ('vatavaran de rakhe') and given appreciation certificates, which will enable them to avoid queues in government offices.

Not just farmers, villages which report zero stubble burning in the harvesting season will also get the 'vatavaran de rakhe' certificates and will be prioritised for any development project.

The window for sowing wheat, a Rabi crop, is very small after the paddy harvest. Hence, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear crop residues and prepare for sowing of the next crop.

With about 31 lakh hectares of paddy-sowing area, Punjab produces around 180 lakh-200 lakh tonnes of paddy straw every year. Of this, 120 lakh tonnes are disposed of through in-situ and ex-situ management methods.