Punjab opposes Rajasthan's demand to be made BBMB member

Opposing the demand of Rajasthan to be a member of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, 26 September, raised issues of the state during the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Thanking the Ministry of Home Affairs for choosing this city to organise the meeting, he said this is a sacred city that is revered by one and all where over one lakh devotees from all over the world pay homage daily to seek peace and solace.

Mann said the city was a trade hub in the past and with the concerted efforts of the state government, it will soon be the gateway to markets of Central Asia and beyond. He said besides being the nation’s food bowl, Punjab also has a distinction of being the sword arm of the country and its people are well known all over the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise.

He said the Northern Zonal Council is an excellent platform to raise the level of interstate cooperation for economic development as it is in "our interest to sit together and explore the best possibilities of socio-economic development in the region, which is otherwise geographically disadvantaged, being landlocked and with hostile borders".