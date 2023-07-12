Water inflow declines massively in both Bhakra and Pong dams in HP

With subduing rainfall, the water inflow into both the Bhakra and Pong dams on Wednesday declined massively after days of torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh that alarmingly increased the water level in them, an official said.

An official said the dams, which serve the irrigation requirements of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, are still 30-40 per cent short of water and the water discharge from them has been stopped owing to prevailing flood-like situation in Punjab and Haryana.

A crucial meeting was called by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that saw the presence of officials of all three beneficiary states to review the discharge from both the dams, water level in rivers downstream of the dams and flooding.

"The inflow in Beas, Satluj and Ravi rivers was very high. Today, it has come down drastically. So far we have not released any water as there was no demand of water (from the beneficiary states). Already there was problem of flooding in Punjab," BBMB Secretary Satish Singla told the media after the meeting.