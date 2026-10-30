Punjab records 1,007 stubble-burning cases; Tarn Taran tops list with 397 incidents
Authorities register 246 FIRs, flag 297 fields and issue 426 notices
Punjab recorded 1,007 stubble-burning cases by October 29, led by Tarn Taran (397), Amritsar (171) and Ferozepur (104)
Of 778 sites inspected, burning was confirmed at 379. Fines of Rs 17.50 lakh were imposed, with Rs 13.15 lakh recovered
Authorities registered 246 FIRs, flagged 297 fields and issued 426 notices. No prosecutions, chargesheets or suspensions were reported
Punjab has recorded 1,007 stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with Tarn Taran emerging as the worst-affected district, accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the total cases, according to the latest district-wise report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).
Tarn Taran reported the highest number of incidents at 397, followed by Amritsar with 171 and Ferozepur with 104. Together, the three districts accounted for 672 cases, representing more than two-thirds of the total incidents reported across the state.
Gurdaspur recorded 72 cases, followed by Kapurthala (63), Bathinda (31), Fazilka (28), Jalandhar (22) and Faridkot (21). Patiala and Hoshiarpur reported 16 and 12 incidents, respectively, while Sangrur recorded 12 and Fatehgarh Sahib 11.
Muktsar reported nine cases, while Moga, Barnala and SAS Nagar recorded seven each. Ludhiana reported six incidents, followed by Malerkotla (five), SBS Nagar (three), Rupnagar (two) and Pathankot (one). Mansa was the only district where no stubble-burning incident was recorded.
The PPCB report, which provides cumulative figures up to 29 October, stated that officials had inspected 778 of the 1,007 reported locations. Stubble burning was confirmed at 379 sites, while 26 fields were found to have traces of burning by PPF and nodal officers.
Enforcement action has also been stepped up, with environmental compensation imposed in 349 cases. Penalties totalling Rs 17.50 lakh were levied, of which Rs 13.15 lakh had been recovered, the report said.
Authorities have registered 246 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents and made red entries in the revenue records of 297 fields. A total of 426 warnings and show-cause notices have also been issued to nodal and supervisory officers.
However, the report recorded no prosecution under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. No chargesheets were filed and no officials were suspended during the period covered.
In Patiala, 16 stubble-burning incidents were reported. Officials inspected 14 locations and confirmed burning at seven sites. Environmental compensation was imposed in six cases, amounting to Rs 35,000, of which Rs 20,000 has been recovered.
The figures are cumulative for the ongoing harvesting season up to 29 October and do not provide a separate district-wise account of incidents reported in the preceding 24 hours. Consequently, the latest daily trend across individual districts cannot be determined from the report.
With paddy harvesting continuing across Punjab, authorities are maintaining inspections and enforcement measures to discourage farmers from burning crop residue, a practice that contributes to deteriorating air quality during the post-monsoon months.
With IANS inputs