Vilification of farmers must stop: Cong on Chouhan remarks on stubble burning

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Friday cited remarks by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Rajya Sabha to argue that paddy stubble burning accounts for only a small share of pollution in Delhi–NCR, and called for an end to what he termed the “vilification of farmers”.

Responding to a question in the Upper House, Chouhan said stubble burning is not the sole cause of air pollution in the region and that scientific studies indicate it contributes no more than about 5 per cent of the pollution load even during winter months.

Ramesh seized on the statement to criticise the Union environment ministry’s narrative in recent years, which has often highlighted crop-residue burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as a key driver of seasonal pollution spikes in north India.

“Today, in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated categorically that paddy stubble burning is responsible for just around 5 per cent of the pollution load. The vilification of farmers for causing pollution must stop,” the former Union environment minister said in a post on X.

The exchange has revived debate over the relative contribution of different pollution sources in the capital — a question addressed in multiple recent studies and policy discussions. Analyses have consistently pointed to a far more complex mix of factors, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial activity and the transport of pollutants from surrounding regions.

Research cited in recent reporting shows that vehicular emissions alone account for nearly half of locally generated PM2.5 pollution in Delhi, making them the single largest contributor among internal sources. Another assessment found vehicles responsible for about 51.1 per cent of pollution from all local emission sources, underscoring the scale of the city’s transport-related emissions problem.