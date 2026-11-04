Punjab records 2,196 stubble fires, registers 494 FIRs

Punjab records 2,196 stubble-burning incidents up to November 3, with Tarn Taran accounting for the highest number at 545

Authorities register 494 FIRs and impose Rs 32.05 lakh in environmental compensation, recovering Rs 20.60 lakh

Inspections confirm burning at 701 locations; prosecution proceedings begin in 16 cases, but no charge sheets have been filed

Punjab has recorded 2,196 incidents of stubble burning up to 3 November, with authorities registering 494 FIRs as crop-residue fires continue amid worsening air pollution across northern India.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), environmental compensation has been imposed in 636 cases. Of the Rs 32.05 lakh levied, Rs 20.60 lakh has been recovered, officials said on Wednesday.

Tarn Taran accounted for the largest number of reported incidents at 545, followed by Ferozepur with 305 and Amritsar with 198. Sangrur recorded 154 incidents, Bathinda 148 and Gurdaspur 108.

The board’s report also listed 93 incidents in Patiala, 66 in Faridkot and 52 in Fazilka.

Across Punjab, officials have inspected 1,487 fields and confirmed stubble burning at 701 locations. The report separately identified 81 fields where evidence of burning was found.

Alongside the FIRs, authorities have made ‘red entries’ in the revenue records of 527 fields and initiated prosecution proceedings in 16 cases.