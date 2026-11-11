Punjab records 5,002 stubble burning incidents; fines of Rs 79.75 lakh imposed

Punjab records 5,002 stubble burning incidents this season, with Tarn Taran reporting the highest number at 676

Authorities impose Rs 79.75 lakh in environmental fines, recover Rs 36.40 lakh and register 1,155 FIRs

Prosecution proceedings begin against 18 supervisory officers for alleged negligence as 96.10% of paddy harvesting is completed

Punjab has reported 5,002 stubble burning incidents so far during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with authorities stepping up enforcement measures against farmers found violating crop residue management guidelines, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

As per the PPCB report dated 10 November, officials have carried out field inspections in 4,185 cases, while stubble burning has been physically verified at 1,833 locations across the state.

The authorities have imposed environmental compensation in 1,574 cases under the Environmental Compensation (EC) scheme, with penalties amounting to Rs 79.75 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 36.40 lakh has been recovered so far.

In addition, 1,155 FIRs have been registered in connection with stubble burning incidents, while red entries have been recorded in the revenue records of 1,342 cases.

Among the districts, Tarn Taran has reported the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 676. Officials inspected 654 farms in the district and confirmed burning at 310 locations.