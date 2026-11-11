Punjab records 5,002 stubble burning incidents; fines of Rs 79.75 lakh imposed
Prosecution proceedings begin against 18 supervisory officers for alleged negligence as 96.10% of paddy harvesting is completed
Punjab records 5,002 stubble burning incidents this season, with Tarn Taran reporting the highest number at 676
Authorities impose Rs 79.75 lakh in environmental fines, recover Rs 36.40 lakh and register 1,155 FIRs
Prosecution proceedings begin against 18 supervisory officers for alleged negligence as 96.10% of paddy harvesting is completed
Punjab has reported 5,002 stubble burning incidents so far during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with authorities stepping up enforcement measures against farmers found violating crop residue management guidelines, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).
As per the PPCB report dated 10 November, officials have carried out field inspections in 4,185 cases, while stubble burning has been physically verified at 1,833 locations across the state.
The authorities have imposed environmental compensation in 1,574 cases under the Environmental Compensation (EC) scheme, with penalties amounting to Rs 79.75 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 36.40 lakh has been recovered so far.
In addition, 1,155 FIRs have been registered in connection with stubble burning incidents, while red entries have been recorded in the revenue records of 1,342 cases.
Among the districts, Tarn Taran has reported the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 676. Officials inspected 654 farms in the district and confirmed burning at 310 locations.
Ferozepur ranked second with 654 incidents, followed by Sangrur with 566, Bathinda with 439 and Patiala with 339 cases.
In Patiala, authorities conducted inspections at 260 farms and physically confirmed stubble burning at 166 locations. Environmental compensation was imposed in 115 cases, amounting to Rs 5.80 lakh, of which Rs 2.40 lakh has been recovered.
The district also recorded 123 FIRs and 97 red entries in revenue records. Authorities issued 225 warning notices to farmers in connection with crop residue burning.
The PPCB report also highlighted administrative action against officials for alleged negligence. Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 18 supervisory officers, including five from Ferozepur and 13 from Tarn Taran. However, no officer has been charged or suspended so far.
According to the report, Punjab has a total paddy cultivation area of 32.87 lakh hectares, with harvesting completed on 96.10 per cent of the land.
Despite the harvesting season approaching its end, stubble burning remains a major concern for the state. The PPCB and district authorities continue to monitor incidents and enforce penalties in an effort to curb crop residue burning and reduce air pollution.
With IANS inputs