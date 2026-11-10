Punjab records 4,657 farm fires; 1,442 FIRs registered

Punjab has recorded 4,657 stubble-burning incidents and registered 1,442 FIRs, according to the pollution control board

Environmental compensation of Rs 7.28 crore has been imposed, with Rs 3.36 crore recovered

Tarn Taran has reported the most incidents at 659, followed by Ferozepur at 621

Punjab has recorded 4,657 stubble-burning incidents despite inspections and enforcement measures, with authorities registering 1,442 FIRs, according to the latest Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) report.

Environmental compensation totalling Rs 7.28 crore has been imposed, of which Rs 3.36 crore has been recovered.

The figures come as paddy harvesting approaches completion. According to the report, harvesting is over across 93.70 per cent of Punjab’s total paddy area of 32.87 lakh hectares.

As of 9 November, teams had inspected 3,845 fields where fires were reported. Physical verification established evidence of stubble burning at 1,675 locations.