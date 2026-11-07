Punjab records over 3,100 stubble-burning cases; Tarn Taran tops list

Punjab has recorded 3,144 stubble-burning incidents between 15 September and 6 November, with Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Sangrur accounting for the highest number of cases, according to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The state recorded 357 fresh farm fires between 5 and 6 November, taking the cumulative figure from 2,787 to 3,144.

Tarn Taran reported the highest number of incidents at 611, followed by Ferozepur with 410, Sangrur with 281, Bathinda with 262 and Amritsar with 231.

Authorities have imposed environmental compensation fines totalling Rs 54.55 lakh in 1,077 cases, of which Rs 30.05 lakh has been recovered, the PPCB data showed.

As many as 795 FIRs have also been registered during the period under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant.