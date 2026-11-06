Packed venues, players’ families in Punjab make it an affair to remember

India's title defence at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab – historically regarded as the cradle of Indian hockey – made for a memorable affair. While the emphatic margins of victory recorded by Harmanpreet Singh and Co. over the past week may have made their campaign look like a breeze, the captain said maintaining their composure in the final against Japan was a challenge. India had to come from a goal down to secure a 4-1 victory in Mohali on Thursday.

India have now won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared), 2023, 2024 and 2026, with the last three triumphs coming in succession. The absence of Pakistan, who withdrew after their demand to have the tournament shifted out of India on ‘security grounds’ was rejected, may have deprived the event of a much-anticipated contest. However, this in no way diminishes the consistency of the Indian men's team, which came into the tournament on the back of its Asian Games gold medal.

“Our target and focus remained the same: to stay focused for the entire 60 minutes. Regardless of the score, we stuck to the plan we were given. We knew that if we remained patient, we would deliver a strong performance,” captain and drag-flicker Harmanpreet said later.