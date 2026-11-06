Packed venues, players’ families in Punjab make it an affair to remember
Harmanpreet & Co keep date with Asian Champions Trophy though tougher challenge awaits them in FIH Pro League in February
India's title defence at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab – historically regarded as the cradle of Indian hockey – made for a memorable affair. While the emphatic margins of victory recorded by Harmanpreet Singh and Co. over the past week may have made their campaign look like a breeze, the captain said maintaining their composure in the final against Japan was a challenge. India had to come from a goal down to secure a 4-1 victory in Mohali on Thursday.
India have now won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared), 2023, 2024 and 2026, with the last three triumphs coming in succession. The absence of Pakistan, who withdrew after their demand to have the tournament shifted out of India on ‘security grounds’ was rejected, may have deprived the event of a much-anticipated contest. However, this in no way diminishes the consistency of the Indian men's team, which came into the tournament on the back of its Asian Games gold medal.
“Our target and focus remained the same: to stay focused for the entire 60 minutes. Regardless of the score, we stuck to the plan we were given. We knew that if we remained patient, we would deliver a strong performance,” captain and drag-flicker Harmanpreet said later.
“In the final quarter, we managed to score some good goals. It really comes down to how patiently you react to situations and how calm you remain. The whole team demonstrated that, and we certainly scored some excellent goals towards the end,” Harmanpreet said.
For the Indian captain, the next big challenge will be the home leg of the FIH Pro League in February 2027. It will be a different ballgame altogether, with India set to face hockey heavyweights Germany, Argentina, Great Britain and Spain in Odisha.
Senior forward Mandeep Singh, who, along with five other members of the current squad, took his first steps in hockey at the Surjeet Singh Academy ground in Jalandhar, where the first half of the tournament was played, expressed delight at the team's successful title defence and thanked the spectators for their support.
“It feels great that we have won back-to-back gold medals. Both teams played very well, and our second half was excellent. I thank everyone who came here to watch the match because this is the first time such a large crowd has gathered for a hockey match in Punjab,” Mandeep said.
The final was also a landmark occasion for Hardik, who made his 200th senior international appearance. He was presented with a special jersey by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann before the match.
Krishan Bahadur Pathak was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Harmanpreet Singh received the Hero of the Tournament award. The Indian captain was also recognised as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, taking his senior international tally to 250.
The feeling of playing on home soil is truly special, especially in a state like Punjab which has contributed so many players to Indian hockey, particularly to the men's team. It's wonderful that an international tournament is being held in Punjab and I'm glad I had the opportunity to witness itRani Rampal, Former women's captain & Olympian
Meanwhile, former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, who attended the final, highlighted the significance of hosting an international hockey tournament in Punjab and praised the enthusiastic support of the local crowd.
“The feeling of playing on home soil is truly special, especially in a state like Punjab, which has contributed so many players to Indian hockey, particularly the men's team. It's wonderful that an international tournament is being held in Punjab, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to witness it,” she said.
“Many young children were present, but perhaps the most heartening sight was seeing the players' families in the stands. Japan put up a strong fight against India. In the first two quarters, India wasn't at its best, while Japan arrived well prepared. However, once India shifted to its traditional attacking style towards the end of the third quarter, the game opened up,” Rani observed.