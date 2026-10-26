For Harmanpreet, it’s homecoming to play Asian Champions Trophy

“My entire family is expected to be at the stadium watching me play an international match together from the venue for the first time, including my father who has never seen me play for the country while sitting inside the stadium,” added Harmanpreet, the inspirational captain and a penalty corner specialist. A dampener for the tournament, meanwhile, is the fact that Pakistan are missing as they pulled out by refusing to play on Indian soil – making it a six-team affair with India, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea and Bangladesh.

After the league stage from 27 October to 2 November in Jalandhar, the tournament will move to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali that will host the semi-finals and the medal matches on 4 and 5 November. The last time Punjab hosted an international event was the Punjab Gold Cup in 2009 before Odisha entered the scene in a big way as hosts of the marquee events with their government playing a major benefactor for Hockey India.

For Manpreet, the playmaker and the highest capped player for India with 430 matches under his belt, the sense of missing out on playing at home must be hurting as his career is on it’s last legs. “When we were selected for the national camps, we carried our dreams with us. The time we spent at the Surjit Hockey Academy taught us not just how to play but also emboldened us to dare to dream big,” said the man who was in line to play his ninth and all editions of the Asian Champions Trophy this time.

Dilpreet is the youngest among the lot to have started on the very ground and the excitement in him was palpable. “Our careers launched from here, I played my first national (championship) from here before getting selected for India,” said the 26-year-old striker.