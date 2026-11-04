‘Most corrupt govt’: Kharge targets AAP as Cong launches Punjab poll campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, calling it the "most corrupt" government he had witnessed in his public life and accusing it of looting the state and failing on multiple fronts.

Addressing the party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, which marked the beginning of Congress's campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, Kharge accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to tackle the drug menace, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation.

He alleged that the government had compromised the future of Punjab's youth and farmers despite promising to make the state progressive before coming to power.

"Before they came to power, they promised to make Punjab progressive. But what have they done? The futures of our youth and farmers are being compromised; the drug menace continues. Is this their vision of good governance?" he asked.

Kharge accused AAP of having "destroyed" Delhi and bringing the same fate to Punjab. He also alleged that the party was acting as the "B" team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress chief questioned AAP's participation in elections in states where it has a limited presence, alleging that the party's interventions were aimed at undermining Congress and benefiting the BJP.

"When Congress is winning in places like Gujarat and Goa, they intervene. They meddle in Karnataka and Maharashtra. If they have no stake in these states, why are they there? Why do they want to undermine democracy and support Modi, BJP, and RSS?" he asked.

Kharge urged voters in Punjab to hold AAP accountable for its governance, citing accounts of families affected by violence and drug abuse.

"A mother came who said her child was shot dead. Another mother shared that her two children died due to drugs. Many people have claimed that law and order is failing and corruption is rampant," he said.

Promising a series of measures if Congress returned to power in 2027, Kharge said the party would work towards making Punjab drug-free, ending gangsterism, safeguarding farmers' rights, providing employment to young people, empowering Dalits and weaker sections, and eliminating corruption.