Cong reviews Manipur poll strategy, law and order situation with Kharge, Rahul

Manipur Congress leaders on Monday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to discuss the state's law and order situation and the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra, state Congress president O Ibobi Singh, AICC in-charge of Manipur Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and other leaders.

In a social media post, Meghachandra said the discussions focused on continuing violence and insecurity in Manipur and the failure to restore lasting peace and normalcy.

The leaders also reviewed the party's organisational preparedness and electoral strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

“The people of the state deserve peace, security, stability and accountable governance,” Meghachandra said, adding that restoring lasting peace remained the party's foremost priority.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities, which erupted in May 2023, has claimed at least 306 lives.