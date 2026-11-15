Punjab records 5,835 stubble burning cases, Patiala tops list: CAQM

Patiala accounted for 391 of the reported incidents, with inspections carried out at 356 locations. These inspections confirmed stubble burning at 225 sites.

The district administration has imposed Environmental Compensation (EC) in 166 cases, amounting to Rs 8.35 lakh. Of this, Rs 3.10 lakh has been recovered so far.

The report also recorded 215 FIRs in Patiala in connection with stubble burning. Additionally, red entries have been made in revenue records in 139 cases as part of the action against those involved.

Meanwhile, 390 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers in the district. However, no prosecution proceedings, charge sheets or suspensions of officials have been reported in Patiala so far.

At the state level, Environmental Compensation has been imposed in 2,152 cases, with penalties totalling Rs 1,08,55,000. Authorities have recovered Rs 40,40,000 of the amount so far.

Punjab has also registered 1,834 FIRs related to stubble burning, while red entries have been recorded in revenue records in 2,015 cases.

The CAQM report further stated that prosecution proceedings against officials have been initiated in 35 cases across the state. In addition, 1,607 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to officials at different levels over their role in monitoring and preventing crop residue burning.

According to the report, Punjab has approximately 32.87 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation. Harvesting had been completed across nearly 98 per cent of the total cultivated area by Saturday.

With most of the paddy harvest nearing completion, authorities continue to monitor agricultural areas and intensify enforcement measures to prevent further incidents.

The latest figures highlight the continuing challenge of curbing stubble burning in Punjab, despite penalties, FIRs and administrative action. Crop residue burning remains a major seasonal concern because of its contribution to deteriorating air quality across northern India.

With IANS inputs