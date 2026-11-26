Punjab records 7,159 stubble burning cases; 265 FIRs filed in Patiala
Authorities impose Rs 12.49 crore in environmental penalties, register 2,188 FIRs and make red entries in 2,295 farmers' revenue records
Punjab records 7,159 stubble burning incidents till 25 November, with Ferozepur topping the list at 918 cases
Authorities impose Rs 12.49 crore in environmental penalties, register 2,188 FIRs and make red entries in 2,295 farmers' revenue records
Patiala reports 445 incidents and 265 FIRs, while harvesting is completed across 99.84% of the state's paddy area
Despite sustained efforts by the Punjab government and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to curb stubble burning, incidents of crop residue burning continue to be reported across the state, with 7,159 cases recorded till 25 November, according to official data.
Of the reported incidents, 6,924 locations were inspected, with stubble burning confirmed at 2,780 sites.
The PPCB imposed environmental compensation (EC) on 2,484 farmers, assessing penalties totalling Rs 12.49 crore. However, only Rs 4.52 lakh has been recovered so far.
The authorities have also registered 2,188 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 2,295 farmers.
Among the districts, Ferozepur reported the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 918, followed by Sangrur (810), Tarn Taran (711), Bathinda (650), Patiala (445) and Moga (417).
In Patiala, 445 incidents were reported, of which 441 locations were inspected and burning was confirmed at 267 sites. Environmental compensation was imposed in 234 cases, amounting to Rs 11.65 lakh, of which Rs 5.10 lakh has been recovered.
The district also recorded 265 FIRs and red entries in the revenue records of 214 farmers. The administration issued 689 warning notices.
Meanwhile, harvesting has been completed across 99.84 per cent of Punjab's total paddy area of 32.87 lakh hectares.
At the state level, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials concerned in 41 cases. However, the report records no challans issued or suspensions of officials.
The figures are based on the PPCB's CAQMS Monitoring and Enforcement Action Report as of 25 November.
With IANS inputs