The authorities have also registered 2,188 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 2,295 farmers.



Among the districts, Ferozepur reported the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 918, followed by Sangrur (810), Tarn Taran (711), Bathinda (650), Patiala (445) and Moga (417).



In Patiala, 445 incidents were reported, of which 441 locations were inspected and burning was confirmed at 267 sites. Environmental compensation was imposed in 234 cases, amounting to Rs 11.65 lakh, of which Rs 5.10 lakh has been recovered.



The district also recorded 265 FIRs and red entries in the revenue records of 214 farmers. The administration issued 689 warning notices.



Meanwhile, harvesting has been completed across 99.84 per cent of Punjab's total paddy area of 32.87 lakh hectares.



At the state level, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials concerned in 41 cases. However, the report records no challans issued or suspensions of officials.



The figures are based on the PPCB's CAQMS Monitoring and Enforcement Action Report as of 25 November.

With IANS inputs