Punjab stubble fires surpass 2025 total; CAQM notices 12 officials
Authorities impose Rs 1.18 crore in environmental penalties, register 2,033 FIRs and initiate prosecution against 41 officials
Punjab records 6,718 stubble-burning incidents this season, 1,604 more than the entire 2025 season, according to PPCB data
Authorities impose Rs 1.18 crore in environmental penalties, register 2,033 FIRs and initiate prosecution against 41 officials
CAQM issues show-cause notices to 12 officials, including DCs and SSPs of six Punjab districts, over alleged failure to curb farm fires
Punjab has recorded 6,718 stubble-burning incidents this season despite sustained efforts by authorities to curb farm fires, according to the latest data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The figure is 1,604 higher than the 5,114 incidents reported during the entire 2025 season.
The PPCB report, covering the period up to November 18, stated that authorities inspected 6,244 fields linked to the reported incidents, with active fires physically verified in 2,664 cases.
As part of the enforcement measures, Environmental Compensation (EC) was imposed in 2,361 cases. The total penalty levied across the state amounts to Rs 1.18 crore, of which Rs 42.10 lakh has been recovered so far.
Authorities have also registered 2,033 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents and made 2,149 'red entries' in revenue records to discourage farmers from burning crop residue.
The crackdown has also extended to officials responsible for monitoring farm fires. A total of 1,958 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers, while prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 41 officials under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act.
District-wise data shows that Patiala has recorded 434 farm-fire incidents during the period under review. Of these, authorities inspected 401 fields and confirmed active fires in 251 cases.
Environmental Compensation was imposed in 203 cases, with penalties totalling Rs 10.15 lakh. The authorities have recovered Rs 3.35 lakh so far.
The district has also registered 233 FIRs and made 157 'red entries' in revenue records. Additionally, 689 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to officials responsible for preventing stubble burning.
However, no prosecution proceedings have been initiated against nodal or supervisory officers in Patiala under Section 14 of the CAQM Act.
In a separate development, the CAQM has issued show-cause notices to the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of six Punjab districts over alleged failures to effectively prevent stubble burning.
The districts include Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Mansa. A total of 12 officials have been directed to submit their responses by 5 pm on 23 November.
The commission has asked the officials to explain why action should not be initiated against them under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, for allegedly failing to ensure proper implementation of directives aimed at preventing crop residue burning.
Through the notices, the Commission has sought accountability from the district administration and police authorities for lapses in enforcing measures to control farm fires.
With IANS inputs