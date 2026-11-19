Punjab records 6,718 stubble-burning incidents this season, 1,604 more than the entire 2025 season, according to PPCB data

Authorities impose Rs 1.18 crore in environmental penalties, register 2,033 FIRs and initiate prosecution against 41 officials

CAQM issues show-cause notices to 12 officials, including DCs and SSPs of six Punjab districts, over alleged failure to curb farm fires

Punjab has recorded 6,718 stubble-burning incidents this season despite sustained efforts by authorities to curb farm fires, according to the latest data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The figure is 1,604 higher than the 5,114 incidents reported during the entire 2025 season.

The PPCB report, covering the period up to November 18, stated that authorities inspected 6,244 fields linked to the reported incidents, with active fires physically verified in 2,664 cases.

As part of the enforcement measures, Environmental Compensation (EC) was imposed in 2,361 cases. The total penalty levied across the state amounts to Rs 1.18 crore, of which Rs 42.10 lakh has been recovered so far.

Authorities have also registered 2,033 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents and made 2,149 'red entries' in revenue records to discourage farmers from burning crop residue.