Punjab sees season’s sharpest surge of 147 farm fires, tally climbs to 890

As autumn deepens and the golden paddy fields of Punjab prepare for their next sowing, a familiar haze has begun to return to the skies. On Monday, the state witnessed its highest single-day spike of 147 farm fires this season, pushing the total number of such incidents since September 15 to 890, according to official data.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) reported that Tarn Taran and Amritsar — districts often at the heart of Punjab’s agrarian landscape — accounted for the bulk of these fires, even as authorities renewed their pleas to farmers to end the practice of stubble burning. The figures mark a steep jump of 537 cases since October 20, when the tally stood at just 353.

According to the PPCB’s latest data, Tarn Taran recorded 249 farm fires, followed by Amritsar (169), Ferozepur (87), Sangrur (79), Patiala (46), Gurdaspur (41), Bathinda (38) and Kapurthala (35). A few districts, including Pathankot and Rupnagar, have so far remained untouched by the flames, while SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur reported three incidents each. Malerkotla recorded four cases, and Ludhiana nine.

The seasonal ritual of stubble burning — an expedient but environmentally costly method to clear paddy residue — continues to cast its shadow over North India’s air quality. Each year, as farmers race against time to sow the Rabi (wheat) crop after harvesting paddy, they set fire to their fields, sending plumes of smoke drifting toward the Delhi-NCR region, where air quality typically plummets in late October and November.