Punjab takes ED raids on Mohali development authority to high court

During the hearing, the state said that some senior government functionaries had allegedly been detained and that the searches had brought government work to a standstill. Those were submissions made to the court; the warrant officer’s report had yet to be filed.

The ED began searches at GMADA’s Mohali headquarters on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The operation subsequently extended to other locations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Delhi, including premises linked to Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and associated companies.

The agency is examining alleged irregularities in land acquisition, changes in land use and financial concessions granted to private real estate entities. It suspects that undue gains to private firms, and the corresponding loss to the public exchequer, could exceed Rs 100 crore. These are allegations under investigation.

The searches have also prompted a political dispute. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP-led Centre of using investigative agencies to pressure Punjab officials and obstruct the state government’s work. The court has made no finding on those allegations.

With IANS inputs