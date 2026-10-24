Punjab Takes on the Centre Over ‘Vote Chori’

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking an independent investigation into alleged electoral irregularities under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led Centre of using electoral roll revisions to exclude opposition supporters.

Congress questioned AAP’s handling of the resolution, saying its earlier proposal seeking the CEC’s resignation was not taken up.

The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking an independent inquiry into alleged electoral irregularities under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, escalating the Aam Aadmi Party government’s confrontation with the BJP-led Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the resolution on Friday. It was adopted in the absence of Congress and BJP legislators, with support from BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal and rebel Shiromani Akali Dal legislators Manpreet Singh Ayali and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

Although the resolution focuses on the Election Commission’s functioning, the debate centred on allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP was benefiting from changes to voter lists.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the revision exercise was selectively excluding people who supported opposition parties. “Earlier, people chose governments, now the government chooses who will vote,” he said, demanding an investigation and action against anyone found responsible.

Mann also accused the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI against opposition-ruled states, followed by electoral interventions that he claimed produced voter lists favourable to the BJP. He described the ruling party as a “democratically elected dictatorship”.

Cheema, meanwhile, alleged that Kumar had failed to uphold constitutional protections and that eligible citizens were being denied their voting rights. Referring to B.R. Ambedkar’s contribution to universal adult franchise, he accused the BJP of benefiting from “vote chori” in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.