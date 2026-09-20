Punjab: The arithmetic of appeasement

Election season has a way of turning government employees into the most persuasive lobbyists. It is, after all, the one window in the political calendar when a government cannot afford to say no — or so history has led Punjab’s employee unions to believe. Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, they are marching, striking and petitioning courts to force the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears.

This time, however, the Bhagwant Singh Mann government appears to be working off a very different playbook: one built not around 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners, but around 68 lakh women voters.

At the heart of the impasse is a litany of unresolved demands. Employee unions want payment of 18 per cent pending DA arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), withdrawal of the July 2020 decision by the previous Congress government that imposed central pay scales on all future recruits, and reversal of a letter (dated 15 January 2015) that restricted new employees to basic pay during their three-year probation period.

The unions peg the pending DA arrears and related dues at approximately Rs 14,191 crore — a figure the state government does not dispute outright. Their case is simple: with tax collections improving, the state can afford to pay up. It is a demand that carries real political weight. With around 3.5 lakh employees and 4 lakh pensioners behind the agitation, it’s large enough to unsettle any incumbent government heading into an election year.