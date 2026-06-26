Punjab: Posters urging boycott of CM Mann appear across state

Hoardings urging a social boycott of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann have appeared at several locations across the state, days after the Akal Takht issued an edict asking the Sikh community not to associate with him over a controversial video.

The posters, put up in districts including Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Amritsar, refer to the 15 June directive issued from the Akal Takht, which declared Mann a 'Guru dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth).

In Hoshiarpur, the hoardings have been installed near Gurdwara Harian Velan in Bajrawar village on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, Chabbewal bus stop, Gurdwara Shaheedan Ladhewali in Mahilpur, Tuto Majara village, the old bus stand in Mahilpur and Gurdwara Garna Sahib in Dasuya.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said in a post on X that the boards had been installed to make the sangat aware of the Akal Takht's order concerning the chief minister.

The controversy stems from a purported video that prompted the Akal Takht to summon Mann in January over allegations that he had made remarks about the Guru ki golak (gurdwara donation box) and engaged in "objectionable activities" involving images of the Sikh Gurus and slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.