The BJP tries a new political stunt in Punjab

By hook or by crook: that seems to sum up the BJP’s Punjab strategy as it prepares for the 2027 state Assembly elections. Desperate for a foothold in the state, its recent stunts have bemused political observers in Punjab.

On 6 June, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Girish D. Mahajan attended the 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar observed at the Damdami Taksal headquarters in Amritsar. The event has always been politically sensitive. Even senior Akali Dal leaders, despite their deep roots in Sikh politics, tend to steer clear. An official BJP representative from Maharashtra to this gathering? That had to be a first.

Even more controversial than Mahajan’s presence were his remarks from the podium: Operation Bluestar was a military attack, 6 June 1984 was a ‘black day’ in Indian history, those killed were martyrs. He accused then prime minister Indira Gandhi of forcibly sending the Army into the Golden Temple complex and likened the military action to the invasions of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

For decades, BJP leaders have opposed attempts to glorify or memorialise Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his associates, maintaining that Operation Blue Star, however tragic, was carried out to restore law and order.

While several Sikh organisations objected to Sikhs being referred to as ‘Sanatani Sikhs’ at the event, most wondered how or why a water resources minister from Maharashtra had landed up at this event. But those familiar with recent developments suggest the visit was not as random as it seemed.