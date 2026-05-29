Punjab BJP gets new chief, but not all leaders are happy

The Bharatiya Janata Party sprang two surprises on Thursday, 28 May, announcing new state presidents for Haryana and Punjab in a move that immediately set political circles buzzing.

While the appointment of Archana Gupta as Haryana BJP chief left even many within the party asking, "Who is she?", the choice made in neighbouring Punjab triggered an entirely different reaction. Unlike Gupta, BJP's new Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon is a familiar face, not only in political circles but also in the state's business and social landscape.

Party president Nitin Nabin named the industrialist-politician as the new Punjab BJP chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar. Dhillon, often credited with playing a key role in bringing Pepsi to Punjab during the militancy years, now finds himself entrusted with one of the BJP's toughest political assignments: expanding the party's footprint in a state where it remains a marginal force despite its national dominance.

The appointment is widely being viewed as part of the BJP's effort to strengthen its Sikh outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Party insiders say BJP national general-secretary Tarun Chugh, who represents Punjab in the party's national leadership, had been advocating for a Sikh face to lead the state unit. The move is significant because the BJP's leadership and support base in Punjab have traditionally been concentrated among urban Hindu voters.

Dhillon's selection also carries a clear political message for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Hailing from Sangrur district — the political backyard of chief minister Bhagwant Mann — Dhillon's elevation comes as the BJP attempts to make inroads into Malwa, Punjab's most influential political region.