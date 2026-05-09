ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in fresh money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with a fresh money laundering investigation linked to alleged fake GST transactions and suspected routing of funds through Dubai, officials said.

Arora, 62, an AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MLA from Ludhiana West, was taken into custody under provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) following raids conducted at his official residence in Chandigarh earlier in the day. Officials alleged that the minister was “non-cooperative” during questioning and said he would be brought to Delhi for further proceedings.

The ED carried out searches at five locations across northern India as part of the probe, including premises in Delhi and Gurugram-based Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, a company allegedly linked to Arora.

According to officials, the latest investigation relates to alleged fake GST purchase invoices involving mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crore. The ED claimed that bogus purchases were shown using non-existent firms in Delhi in order to fraudulently claim Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The agency further alleged that the transactions were used to facilitate exports and “round-tripping” of illegitimate funds from Dubai back into India.

Earlier FEMA action against Arora-linked entities

The fresh PMLA case follows earlier action initiated by the ED under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). On 17 April, the agency had conducted searches against Arora and entities linked to him under civil provisions of FEMA.