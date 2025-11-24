Politics overshadows 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

This was an important and emotionally significant moment for Punjab. It was widely expected that the entire state would come together in unity to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Instead, political divisions overshadowed the occasion, and the commemorations ended up fragmented along party lines. In Anandpur Sahib alone, three different events were organised, with each group of organisers maintaining a clear distance from the others.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government deployed its full administrative machinery to mark the occasion. A series of elaborate celebrations began two days in advance and continue even now. However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) consciously stayed away from the government-led event. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj formally announced this decision, making the rift much more visible.

In recent days, the exchange of accusations between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and jathedar Gargaj has escalated sharply. Mann even went so far as to question the legitimacy of Gargaj’s appointment as Akal Takht jathedar, claiming that maryada (proper procedure and religious decorum) was not followed in his selection.

While the government has organised a three-day programme, the SGPC is conducting its own week-long series of events. As is customary, the Shiromani Akali Dal is participating in the SGPC's programme.

But for the first time in Punjab, the BJP held a separate event on any Sikh religious occasion, namely a kirtan darbar in honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib.