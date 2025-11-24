Politics overshadows 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
In Anandpur Sahib alone, three different events were organised, with each group maintaining a clear distance from the others
This was an important and emotionally significant moment for Punjab. It was widely expected that the entire state would come together in unity to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.
Instead, political divisions overshadowed the occasion, and the commemorations ended up fragmented along party lines. In Anandpur Sahib alone, three different events were organised, with each group of organisers maintaining a clear distance from the others.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government deployed its full administrative machinery to mark the occasion. A series of elaborate celebrations began two days in advance and continue even now. However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) consciously stayed away from the government-led event. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj formally announced this decision, making the rift much more visible.
In recent days, the exchange of accusations between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and jathedar Gargaj has escalated sharply. Mann even went so far as to question the legitimacy of Gargaj’s appointment as Akal Takht jathedar, claiming that maryada (proper procedure and religious decorum) was not followed in his selection.
While the government has organised a three-day programme, the SGPC is conducting its own week-long series of events. As is customary, the Shiromani Akali Dal is participating in the SGPC's programme.
But for the first time in Punjab, the BJP held a separate event on any Sikh religious occasion, namely a kirtan darbar in honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib.
Party leaders, including state president Sunil Jakhar, working president Ashwani Sharma, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura were present. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh, however, was conspicuously absent, though his wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur did attend.
When the BJP was in alliance with the Akali Dal, its leaders traditionally took part in Akali-led religious commemorations. With the alliance now dissolved, the party was presumably compelled to conduct its own event independently.
This stands in stark contrast to April 1999, when the 300th anniversary of the Khalsa Panth was celebrated in Anandpur Sahib. At that time, leaders across the political spectrum participated together in events organised jointly by the Punjab government and the SGPC. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attended, as did national figures such as Dr Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar. Political parties from across the country were invited, and the celebrations became a powerful symbol of unity.
Bhagwant Singh Mann, however, did not extend similar invitations to opposition leaders this time. Instead, he convened a special session of the Punjab Assembly in Anandpur Sahib on 24 November, attended by MLAs from all parties. Yet, in the photographs from the government’s other events, only AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Mann can be seen, highlighting the nature of the celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, chose not to participate in any of the programmes held in Anandpur Sahib. He marked the occasion instead by attending events in Delhi, completing the picture of a commemorative week marked more by political distance than collective remembrance.
