Punjab: In fight for autonomy, students force Delhi on the backfoot

What started as a protest by Panjab University students against attempts by New Delhi to keep them away from ‘politics’ has quickly snowballed into a statewide movement. The Union government, which surreptitiously replaced the elected Senate and the Syndicate with nominated bodies, has been forced to withdraw its orders. The students, however, have refused to ease the pressure, demanding immediate announcement of Senate election pending for over a year.

Parallely, the Union government’s increasing impatience to force educational institutions to fall in line with its ideological framework, prompted the ill-advised decision to make it mandatory for students to submit an affidavit at the time of admission, stating they would seek prior permission for organising or participating in any protest, dharna or rally.

They were also asked to give an undertaking affirming they would not cause disruptions and ‘noise’ during protests and were warned that repeated violations would result in debarrment from examinations and even cancellation of admission.

The ‘news’ on the mandatory affidavits were met with demonstrations and rallies which escalated into a hunger strike. Students pointed out that the affidavit did not have the approval of the Senate — the university’s democratically elected policymaking body, elections to which are pending.

Believing that the affidavit was meant to impose a particular ideology, the students raised slogans such as, 'Khaki kachha phatega/ affidavit hatega (khaki shorts [alluding to RSS uniform], will get frayed/ the affidavit will be scrapped)'.

Student leader Divyansh Thakur declared, “If democracy is denied in the campus, it will not survive for long outside the campus either.” Soon political leaders began visiting the campus. Among them, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, himself a Panjab University alumnus, who expressed solidarity with the students.