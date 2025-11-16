Punjab: Floods, fake grain and failed support

This year’s paddy harvesting season in Punjab began under a cloud of despair. Floodwaters inundated nearly every district, inflicting widespread crop damage. Neighbouring Haryana too faced similar devastation. With the monsoon stretching longer than usual, experts, including those at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, warned of a 15 to 20 per cent drop in paddy production.

Yet, defying expectations, a totally different picture emerged once procurement began. Record after record started tumbling. Paddy arrivals in mandis soon began to overwhelm the market infrastructure. Several mandis ran short of basic storage materials like gunny bags. Procurement targets were not only achieved but were exceeded and that too well ahead of schedule — only for the process to suddenly stall, leaving many farmers stranded outside the mandis with unsold produce.

To make sense of this paradox, one must look closely at Punjab’s three most flood-affected districts. In Amritsar, for instance, officials reported complete crop loss on 61,256 acres. Yet, by early November the Food Corporation of India had procured 3.02 lakh metric tonnes, up from last year’s 2.98 lakh metric tonnes.

A similar story unfolded in Fazilka and Tarn Taran. In Fazilka, floods destroyed standing paddy across 33,123 acres, but procurement matched last year’s 2.14 lakh metric tonnes. Tarn Taran saw 23,308 acres submerged, but procurement rose to 9.29 lakh metric tonnes against 9.02 lakh metric tonnes last year.

The same pattern extended across Haryana, where government agencies completed their targets by the first week of November, procuring five lakh metric tonnes more than last year. The sudden halt left farmers still waiting in line with little choice but to sell to private traders at distress prices.