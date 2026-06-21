Can Bhagwant Mann survive being branded ‘anti-Guru’?

All hell broke loose after a video — purportedly recorded in a private room — showing a man resembling Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann drinking and splashing liquor on the photos of Sikh Gurus, went viral.

While the authenticity of the clip remains fiercely contested, its political consequences have begun to unfold. The Aam Aadmi Party leader insists he is not the person in the video and has accused political opponents of orchestrating a smear campaign.

The controversy escalated dramatically last week when the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, declared Mann a ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ (anti-Khalsa Panth). The Sikh clergy accused him of disrespecting Sikh sentiment and misleading the Takht.

In January, a complaint was filed accusing Mann of making controversial remarks about ‘Guru ki Golak’ (donation boxes in gurdwaras), and behaving objectionably in said video.

According to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, Mann appeared before the Sikh clergy and said the video was AI-generated. The Akal Takht asked Mann to suggest forensic laboratories that could independently examine it. No response was received. The Akal Takht then sought verification from two Central government-recognised forensic laboratories: both concluded that the video was genuine and showed no signs of AI manipulation.

“The CM’s position is a respectable one. But chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann lied before the Akal Takht,” said Gargajj while announcing the decision.