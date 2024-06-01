Puri firecracker explosion: Toll mounts to 8, 22 others undergoing treatment

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to eight on Saturday, 1 June, after two more persons undergoing treatment succumbed to their injuries, a senior official said.

At least 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra on Wednesday night.

Among them, eight persons have died so far and 22 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the official of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said.

"Two more people succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, while 22 others are undergoing treatment," he said, adding a few more people are in critical condition.