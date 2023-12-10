Puri Jagannath temple to offer ramp facility for differently-abled devotees

Chief administrator of the temple Ranjan Kumar Das told The Telegraph: “We have decided to construct the ramp on the northern gate of the temple for the disabled. The ramp will be part of the Heritage Corridor project plan."

In another move, the district administration has decided to construct an air-conditioned corridor for devotees waiting in queue outside the shrine.

According to the plan, an 85-metre tunnel-like corridor will be created in front of the temple facing the shrine. Drinking water will also be provided to devotees in the proposed corridor. An official said the AC corridor will be dismantled during the rath yatra.