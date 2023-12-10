Puri Jagannath temple to offer ramp facility for differently-abled devotees
In another move, the district administration has decided to construct an air-conditioned corridor for devotees waiting in queue outside the shrine
As part of the heritage corridor project, the administration of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has dedicated a ramp for differently-abled devotees at the north gate of the temple premises.
According to sources, once a physically challenged person reaches the temple, the volunteers will assist him or her. Also, a restroom will be set up for such devotees near the north gate.
Chief administrator of the temple Ranjan Kumar Das told The Telegraph: “We have decided to construct the ramp on the northern gate of the temple for the disabled. The ramp will be part of the Heritage Corridor project plan."
According to the plan, an 85-metre tunnel-like corridor will be created in front of the temple facing the shrine. Drinking water will also be provided to devotees in the proposed corridor. An official said the AC corridor will be dismantled during the rath yatra.
