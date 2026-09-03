Puri’s Jagannath Temple has Rs 1,912 crore in bank, owns 60,821 acres of land

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri has bank deposits worth nearly Rs 1,912 crore and owns 60,821 acres of land across the country, according to details released by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The temple held Rs 1,811.10 crore in fixed deposits as of 31 August, the SJTA said. Of this, Rs 1,311.10 crore was deposited with various public sector banks, while another Rs 500 crore represented a corpus fund provided by the Odisha government and maintained in the temple’s profit and loss account.

The temple also had Rs 100.71 crore across savings, current and flexi accounts, taking its total bank deposits to around Rs 1,911.80 crore.

According to SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, the temple’s income comes primarily from devotees’ donations, earnings from temple-owned quarries and mines, interest earned on fixed deposits, land-related transactions and government grants.

A portion of the income is maintained as corpus and foundation funds, while the remaining amount is kept in the temple fund. Daily expenses are met from this fund, with surplus amounts placed in fixed deposits.

The SJTA said its primary responsibility is to safeguard and properly maintain the temple’s assets.

The temple’s Hundi donations are counted every day, with the amounts displayed on information boards and shared through social media as part of efforts to maintain transparency.