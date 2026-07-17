Two dead, over 100 injured in stampede-like chaos during Puri Rath Yatra

A day of devotion and celebration at Odisha's iconic Jagannath Rath Yatra turned tragic on Thursday after two devotees died and around 100 others were injured following a temporary crowd surge amid rain-soaked conditions in Puri, casting a shadow over one of India's largest religious gatherings.

Lakhs of devotees had assembled along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to witness the ceremonial pulling of the towering chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra when panic briefly gripped sections of the crowd.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO), seven devotees fell seriously ill during the festival and were immediately shifted to hospital.

"Among them, one male devotee aged above 60 years unfortunately succumbed. The exact cause of death is being ascertained by the concerned authorities," the CMO said in a statement.

In a separate and unrelated incident, another male devotee aged above 35 years suffered a cardiac arrest and died despite immediate medical intervention, the statement added.

Officials said around 100 devotees sustained injuries or suffered health complications during the crowd surge, with nearly 50 admitted to hospitals for treatment. Emergency personnel, volunteers and police rushed to evacuate the injured as confusion briefly engulfed the festival route.