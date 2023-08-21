Pushed to the limits, villagers in Betul carve their own road

On the night of July 19, Ramkali Vadive (45) became dizzy with high fever. As her situation worsened, her husband Surajlal Vadive sought help from acquaintances for a vehicle to take her to a nearby hospital. "None could arrive as there is no road for a four-wheeler to reach our house," recalled Surajlal who stays in Dhobandhana locality of Chira village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

The next day, a friend from nearby Bairagarh village brought a car. Ramkali was carried on a cot to reach the vehicle from where she was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. “My wife is alright now but this is the situation every time somebody falls sick,” said Surajlal.

Gayatri Kavde (10) has to walk two kilometres from Dhobandhana to her school in Chira every day. She had to cross a nullah to reach school.

"Sometimes I walk through knee-deep water. When it rains heavily, there was no option but to miss school," said Kavde. Shivraj Markam (11) goes to a school in Jhirna Batki since the school in Chira is only up to the primary level.

"There was no road so I walked through the fields," he said.