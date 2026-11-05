Puzzled Punjab follows the journey of an IPS officer from AAP to BJP

Kunwar Vijay Pratap, former Inspector General of Police, resigned as MLA from Amritsar North this week and within hours was at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, along with two other AAP rebels, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and joined the saffron party.

The BJP has now inducted six Rajya Sabha MPs, one Lok Sabha MP and four MLAs from poll-bound Punjab—and all of them from AAP—into the party. It shows the party’s dilemma and desperation in the state, where it is hard put to field ‘winnable’ candidates. Among the three AAP MLAs who joined the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap is a former IPS while Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, related to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife, is a political veteran. Both of them have courted controversies. Pathanmajra absconded for some time in 2025 after a case of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation was filed against him, before obtaining bail from the High Court.

The former IPS officer sees himself as the indispensable crusader against injustice, corruption and wrongdoing with a messianic belief that only he can restore order and deliver justice. He has built a reputation of being a scholar-cop. A 1998 batch IPS officer from Gopalganj in Bihar, he holds an M.A. in Sanskrit, a PhD on the human rights of prisoners from GNDU and has written on Kabir. But the image he cultivated was that of a dabang officer.

He is said to have registered an FIR against his own superior, a DIG, back in 2004; he dismissed erring junior policemen in Ludhiana; he appointed SHOs without “consulting” the local halqa in-charge (political appointees in the force); and Amritsar still trades stories of him driving trucks incognito to catch the mafia red-handed. Add a busy Facebook page and his self-styled “Amritsar Model of Policing”, and the legend was complete. Most of all, he became the face of the investigation into the 2015 beadbi (sacrilege) and the police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan , the open wound of Punjab’s politics.

Yet in a democracy the role of hero is reserved for the politician, who alone faces the voter. An officer who plays to the gallery is seen as poaching on the neta’s turf. KPS Gill is the exception that proves the rule. The supercop was tolerated, even celebrated, only because Punjab was a conflict zone and the state needed a strongman. Once the guns fell silent, the system had little use for him.